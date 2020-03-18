Northern Credit Union offering COVID-19 Financial Relief Program to members and nonmembers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Northern Credit Union is offering a COVID-19 Financial Relief Program for members of the community whose finances are being affected by events surrounding the coronavirus epidemic.

The program includes:

90-day 0% APR Loans: A special financing program is available to help eligible new and existing members manage through their loss of income.

90-day Loan Deferment: Members with existing Northern Credit Union loans may apply for a 90-day, complimentary payment deferment on most loans, including Home Equity Loans and Residential First Mortgages.

Delinquent Loans: Any existing Northern Credit Union loans that are 30-60 days past due are eligible for a free Adjustment of Terms.

Financial Counseling: Northern Credit Union has financial education resources available including news articles, videos, worksheets, interactive budgeting programs, and financial calculators.

The program is available to members and nonmembers.

For more information and full details about the relief program, click here.

