Northern Credit Union preparing for next round of Paycheck Protection Program

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Paycheck Protection Program loans will be available to North Country small businesses in the new year.

Following the passing of the Consolidated Appropriation Act of 2021 in U.S. Congress, Northern Credit Union has announced that they are an authorized lender for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. The legislation was officially passed on December 21, 2020, and includes the expansion of the Program.

Northern Credit Union stated that they will administer the upcoming round of PPP loans to qualifying businesses, with a maximum loan amount of $2 million.

According to Northern Credit Union, many of the Unions current PPP borrowers are expected to qualify for additional funding.

Northern Credit Union stated that to be eligible for the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program, businesses must meet the following criteria.

300 employees or less

Have used or will use the full amount of the businesses first PPP loan

Prove a minimum of 25% reduction in gross receipts in the first, second or third quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019 Those businesses who apply on or after January 1, 2021 are eligible to use receipts from the fourth quarter of 2020

Applicants must be businesses, certain non-profit organizations, housing cooperatives, veterans’ organizations, tribal businesses, self-employed individuals, sole properties, independent contractors or small agricultural cooperatives

Additionally, despite the bill having been passed by Congress, it is awaiting approval from the United States President. Following his approval, the Small Business Administration will have ten days to issue regulations to carry out the Act.

The Union stated that Program specifics are expected to be published early in 2021.

