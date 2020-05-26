Northern Credit Union rolls out reopening plans in three phases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Northern Credit Union is reopening relationship centers in three phases with safety as the top priority.

During Phase One, all relationship center lobbies, except Carthage, Factory, and Massena, will reopen by appointment only for business transactions and select member services, including coin machine deposits, notary services, and fraud assistance. A complete list of services available by appointment can be found online.

Starting June 1, relationship center hours are as follows:

Adams, Commerce, Croghan, Gouverneur, LeRay, and Lowville Lobby: By appointment only for select services – Monday-Friday, 9am-3pm Drive-thru: Monday-Thursday, 8:30am-5:30pm; Friday, 8:30am-6pm; and Saturday, 9am- 1pm

Carthage and Factory Lobby: Closed Drive-thru: Monday-Thursday, 8:30am-5:30pm; Friday, 8:30am-6pm; and Saturday, 9am- 1pm

Massena Closed



At this time, Carthage and Massena Relationship Centers are too small to maintain proper social distancing and Factory will undergo renovations to install two lobby Personal Tellers to replace the existing teller pods. During this time, NCU will work to install two drive-up Personal Tellers at the Carthage Relationship Center to better serve members in the Carthage area.

Team members will continue to be available at Personal Tellers to assist with most common transactions including withdrawals up to $10,000 per day, check cashing with immediate access to payroll checks, share-to-share transfers, loan payments, cash advances and more. Lenders and other team members will remain available by calling or texting 315-782-0155, Live Chat, or Video Banking to assist with loans, new account opening, mortgages and other needs.

In consideration of the safety of members and internal-owner employees, as well as CDC recommendations, the following measures will be in place at each relationship center:

Face coverings and personal protection: Masks are required for any lobby transaction or service. If a member doesn’t have a mask, a team member will provide one to use and keep. Individuals who are uncomfortable or do not wish to wear a mask will be asked to utilize a Personal Teller, Drive-thru, Video Banking, or other Bank@Home options to complete their transaction.

Hand sanitizer: Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance of each relationship center and next to all lobby Personal Tellers and ATMs for use before and after each transaction.

Social distancing: To help maintain appropriate social distancing, decals have been placed on the floor and should be used when waiting in line. The number of members allowed in the relationship center at one time will also be limited. Upon arrival for an appointment, a team member will greet members and verify their identity at the door. If the relationship center is at capacity, members will be invited to wait in their vehicle, and a NCU team member will come get them when it’s time for their appointment.

Team member wellness: Wellness is NCU’s priority. Before coming to work, team members are required to report if they or a member of their household isn’t feeling well to discuss whether they should seek advice from a healthcare provider about potential testing or self-isolation.

Increased sanitation and other measures: NCU’s cleaning company will disinfect surfaces in each relationship center nightly. Team members will wipe down shared surfaces like tablets, keypads, touch screens, desks, and doorknobs frequently throughout the day. Inside Personal Tellers and ATMs will be wiped down after each use. Refreshment stations at each relationship center will be closed.



Phases Two and Three are expected to roll out later in June and July.

