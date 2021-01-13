Northern Credit Union temporarily closes Factory Street, Watertown lobby due to COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, Northern Credit Union has made changes to one of their lobby’s.

Northern Credit Union announced on Tuesday that they are temporarily closing the lobby at their Relationship Center locations on Factory Street in Watertown, New York. According to the Union, these changes have been made to help “protect [their] member-owners, internal-owners and community.”

These changes are effective starting Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

However, the Union shared that drive-thru services will remain open, as well as the night drop for deposits, which will be processed each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Additionally, Northern Credit Union will continue to offer mortgage closings at their Factory Street location. These and all other services can be viewed on the Northern Credit Union website.

As COVID-19 continues to be on the rise in the North Country, NCU also encourages members to utilize their digital services. These include Video banking and mobile banking.

Members can also visit the Union’s Advanced ATMS which allows for check cashing, loan payments, mini-statement requests, viewing accounts and choosing specific cash denominations for withdrawal.

Northern Credit Union reminds all members and customers that at all open Relationship Centers, mask are required and individuals will have their temperature taken upon arrival.

LATEST STORIES: