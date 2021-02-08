Northern Credit Union to reopen most locations Monday at 75% capacity

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Northern Credit Union has announced their plans to reopen most of their locations.

Northern Credit Union announced on Monday that many of their relationship centers will reopen at 75% of their maximum capacity. All centers, except for the Carthage, NY location will begin their reopening on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Number of people, both members and internal-owners will be permitted inside each relationship center at one time. Although appointments are not required, they are encouraged due to capacity limits. Northern Credit Union shared that if a relationship center is at capacity, they will reserve an individual’s spot in line, invite them to wait in their vehicle and invite them inside when capacity allows.

According to the Credit Union, the relationship center hours and capacity limits are as follows:

Factory, Gouverneur, LeRay and Lowville

Lobby Open: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drive-thru: Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Number of people, both members and internal-owners will be permitted inside each relationship center at one time: Factor, LeRay and Lowville: Nine people Gouverneur: Seven people



Adams, Commerce and Croghan

Lobby Open: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Drive-thru: Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Number of people, both members and internal-owners will be permitted inside each relationship center at one time: Adams: Seven people Commerce: Eleven people Croghan: Six people



Massena

Lobby Open: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Four people will be permitted inside at one time

Carthage

Lobby: Temporarily Closed for Construction

Drive-thru: Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The night drop is still available for deposits and is processed Monday and Friday

Additionally, all members are encouraged to use Northern Credit Union’s digital services whenever possible for added convenience.

Northern Credit Union continues to follow increased cleaning and sanitation protocols, social distancing and ensuring team member wellness following CDC guidelines. Masks are required at all locations.