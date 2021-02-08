Northern Credit Union to reopen most locations Monday at 75% capacity

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Northern Credit Union has announced their plans to reopen most of their locations.
Northern Credit Union announced on Monday that many of their relationship centers will reopen at 75% of their maximum capacity. All centers, except for the Carthage, NY location will begin their reopening on Monday, February 8, 2021.
Number of people, both members and internal-owners will be permitted inside each relationship center at one time. Although appointments are not required, they are encouraged due to capacity limits. Northern Credit Union shared that if a relationship center is at capacity, they will reserve an individual’s spot in line, invite them to wait in their vehicle and invite them inside when capacity allows.
According to the Credit Union, the relationship center hours and capacity limits are as follows:
Factory, Gouverneur, LeRay and Lowville
- Lobby Open: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Drive-thru: Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Number of people, both members and internal-owners will be permitted inside each relationship center at one time:
- Factor, LeRay and Lowville: Nine people
- Gouverneur: Seven people
Adams, Commerce and Croghan
- Lobby Open: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Drive-thru: Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Number of people, both members and internal-owners will be permitted inside each relationship center at one time:
- Adams: Seven people
- Commerce: Eleven people
- Croghan: Six people
Massena
- Lobby Open: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Four people will be permitted inside at one time
Carthage
- Lobby: Temporarily Closed for Construction
- Drive-thru: Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The night drop is still available for deposits and is processed Monday and Friday
Additionally, all members are encouraged to use Northern Credit Union’s digital services whenever possible for added convenience.
Northern Credit Union continues to follow increased cleaning and sanitation protocols, social distancing and ensuring team member wellness following CDC guidelines. Masks are required at all locations.