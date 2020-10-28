Northern Credit Union’s new drive-thru Advanced ATM under construction in Sackets Harbor

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Northern Credit Union has started construction of a drive-thru Advanced ATM at 305 Dodge Ave. in Sackets Harbor, replacing the ATM previously located at the former Harbor Market, which closed last year.

Advanced ATMs allow members to complete many banking transactions with only their debit card. Members can simply insert their debit card to cash a check in one step, request mini statements showing recent transactions, access all accounts and shares, and make loan payments. Advanced ATMs also provide the convenience of choosing specific cash denominations for withdrawal, including options for fewest, mixed, or customized denominations.

Members can also click the screen to use the Live Teller feature of the Advanced ATM to connect with a North Country-based team member during business hours, no debit card required. Live Tellers can assist members with most common banking transactions and help answer additional questions.

“We’re pleased to re-establish an ATM for our loyal members in Sackets Harbor and hope they find convenience in being able to do more with their banking while staying closer to home,” said Dan St. Hilaire, President and CEO of Northern Credit Union. “At Northern, our members are our top priority, and we strive to offer them solutions that afford them more time for what matters most. We’re proud to have found a more permanent solution for us to continue serving our Sackets members and the community.”

Northern has also donated $10,000 to rebuild the neighboring portion of fencing at Lakeside Cemetery. The construction of the drive-thru Advanced ATM is expected to be complete by Thanksgiving.

