WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Parts of northern Jefferson County, including Alexandria and Theresa are dealing with power outages according to National Grid.

The power utility said that over 600 customers lost power before 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20. There was no reason given for what made the area lose power.

National Grid officials estimate that electricity should return before 2 p.m. this afternoon.