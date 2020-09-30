Northern New York Community Foundation announces Youth Philanthropy Council

2020-2021 Youth Philanthropy Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation (Photo: NNYCF)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Members of the annual youth-driven council led by the Northern New York Community Foundation have officially been announced.

The Youth Philanthropy Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation will continue through the 2020-2021 school year, and the foundation announced members on September 29.

According to NNYCF, the Youth Philanthropy Council seeks to teach North Country students “concepts of giving back” through philanthropy. Last year during the 2019-2020 school year, the Council granted almost $20,000 in funding to eight nonprofits in the tri-county region.

This year’s Council includes members from South Jefferson Central School District, Watertown City School District and Immaculate Heart Central School.

Members of the 2020-2021 Council include:

  • Sidney Wheeler III, South Jefferson High School
  • Lucas Barney, Watertown High School
  • Phillip Marra III, Watertown High School
  • Maxwell Gray, South Jefferson High School
  • Logan Hess, South Jefferson High School
  • Tadd Ledoux, Immaculate Heart Central High School
  • Katherin Banazek, South Jefferson High School
  • Dakota Sloat, Watertown High School
  • Ella Arnott, Watertown High School
  • Eloise Johnson, Watertown High School
  • Romi LaClair, South Jefferson High School
  • Haily Buker, South Jefferson High School
  • Isabelle Boyce, Watertown High School
  • Blake Edgar, South Jefferson High School
  • Anmolika Bolla, Watertown High School

According to the NNYCF, the Youth Philanthropy Council is supported by Friends of the Foundation Annual Community Betterment Foundation Annual Community Betterment Fund, Watertown Savings Bank, Renzi Foodservice Charitable Foundation and RBC Wealth Management.

