Northern New York Community Foundation launches online grant application portal

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local organizations can now apply for grants through a new online portal.

The Northern New York Community Foundation, based in Watertown, recently launched its Grant Lifecycle Manager systems, an online grant portal, open to North Country organizations. The portal allows organizations to create a user profile and apply for active grant opportunities.

According to the NNYCF, the portal features a simple interface and step-by-step instructions on how to apply.

“Our new online grant system will enhance the application and stewardship experience for local nonprofits,” stated NNYCF Assistant Director Max DelSignore. “The platform will create greater efficiencies and help build confidence in our nonprofit community when applying for grants. Most importantly, the introduction of this system aligns closely with our organizational belief in responsible stewardship of meaningful gifts from donors to support community programs and projects across the tri-county region.”

The Foundation also announced new grant opportunities for non profit organizations in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. These include the following:

Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund: Up to $50,000 for programs, projects and initiatives in Boonville, Constableville and Westernville

Orchestral Fund: Up to $20,000 for live orchestral performances in the Watertown area Minimum 20 performers

George R. Davis Fund for Lowville: Up to $15,000 for programs, projects and initiatives in Lowville

Carolyn Whitney Fund Tree planting projects in the City of Watertown Up to $4,000

The Lighthouse Fund Up to $2,000 to support organizations providing services to disadvantaged and vulnerable populations in Cape Vincent or Clayton\



The deadline to apply for all listed grant opportunities in April 23, 2021.