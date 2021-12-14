WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Applications are now being accepted for an annual scholarship opportunity open to local students.

The Northern New York Community Foundation announced on Monday that it has opened its 2022-2023 scholarship program for students in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. The NNYCF’s scholarship program has provided over $20.2 million in awards since 1980. Annually, the Foundation administers nearly 450 restricted scholarships throughout 32 school districts.

This program includes several specific scholarships and is open to students who attend high school in the three counties and plan to enroll in post-secondary programs in the fall of 2022.

“Because of the generosity of donors across the region and outside the area, there is a greater number and more diverse offering of scholarships for students,” NNYCF Executive Director Rande Richardson said in a press release. “Every student, regardless of their circumstances, should apply, as there is likely a scholarship for which they fit the criteria that aligns with the type of student the donor hopes to assist.”

According to the Foundation, those students who plan to enroll as full-time undergraduates for the fall 2022 semester, are eligible to apply for a one-year, freshman scholarship. Those pursuing a technical, trade or vocational school are also eligible and can complete the same application.

To apply, students will be required to complete a full application, essay, appraisal forms and submit references and transcripts. These are due by Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Additional scholarships available to students in the region are listed below:

Nontraditional Student Scholarship: Open to students enrolled in a full- or part-time college or technical, trade or vocational school. Due by June 1, 2022

Evergreen STEM Scholarship: Awarded to ten St. Lawrence County high school juniors who plan to study STEM-related fields. Due by June 1, 2022

Herring College Memorial Scholarship: Open to students in enginerring, sciences, mathematics and related fields

Rotary Purple Heart Scholarship: Available to residents of Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence County who were awarded a Purple Heart by the U.S. armed forces or are a dependent of a U.S. military member or veteran who was awarded the Purple Heart

10th Mountain Division Scholarship: Open to active or former 10th Mountain Division Light Infantry members or family members, or an active or former 10th Mountain Division soldier enrolled in a full-time undergraduate program

George C. Boldt Scholarship: Available to Jefferson County residents enrolled in fully-time undergraduate studies

Eligible students must apply for all scholarships online through the Northern New York Community Foundation’s portal.