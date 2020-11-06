Northern New York Community Foundation providing warmth to Lewis County students

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new partnership will aim to provide warmth to students in the North Country.

The Northern New York Community Foundation has announced their collaboration with the Dyson Foundation provide winter clothing to students attending two Lewis County Schools.

The Partnership will lead the project titled “Operation Snowstorm” supplies which will aid both Lowville Academy and Central School and Beaver River Central School students. The project will help the two Districts supply winter gear such as coats, hats, scarves, mittens, boots and other necessities.

The NNYCF and the Dyson Foundation partnership have awarded the two a $11,500 grant to split evenly and support Lewis County youth.

“With students and families already under heightened pressure, this program has even greater importance this year,” stated Community Foundation Executive Director Rande Richardson. “This is exactly the type of support and positivity needed right now as we head toward winter.”

According to the Community Foundation, this marks the 14th year of the project at Lowville Academy, and 9th year at Beaver River Schools. Since its inception, it has provided over $120 thousand for the community.

Ultimately the program helps to support 200 Lewis County students annually.

Students at all levels of the school district will be eligible for this program. Those Lowville families in need are directed to contact Becky Tiff at 315-376-9010. Families at Beaver River should contact Dianna Bush at 315-346-1211, ext. 500.

