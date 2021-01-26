Northern New York Community Foundation to host grant information sessions for local non-profits

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Northern New York Community Foundation is set to host information sessions specifically for nonprofit organizations.

The Northern New York Community Foundation announced on Monday that they will host a pair of online information sessions regarding grant funding for tri-county nonprofits. Specifically, the sessions will connect organizations with grant opportunities and introduce them to a new online grant application program.

The two information sessions will be held virtually via zoom and include a grant program overview and an introduction to “Grant Lifecyle Manager;” the foundations new application program.

According to the Community Foundation, the Grant Lifecyle Manager system will enhance the grant process for applicants. Organizations will also be able to create a single user profile, input grant request information into and online application and monitor progress.

Community Foundation Assistant Director Max DelSignore commented on these sessions.

“It is important to the Communication Foundation that it provides this information to our nonprofits at such a a critical time,” stated DelSignore. “The generosity demonstrated by donors across our region has created a number of meaningful grant opportunities for nonprofits to pursue and secure support to bolster their mission and work. The proper stewardship of these thoughtful gifts makes our nonprofits, and the communities wee serve together, stronger now and in the future.”

The schedule for information sessions held by the NNYCF are as follows.

Grant Program Overview: Wednesday, February 17, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Introduction to Grant Lifecycle Manager: Wednesday March 3, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All non-profits that serve Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties to attend. To register, contact Community Foundation Director of Stewardship and Programs Kraig Everard at kraig@nnycf.org or 315-782-7110.

The Northern New York Community Foundation, based out of Watertown New York, allows tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that serve Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence county residents to apply for grants to fund programming, projects and initiatives.