Northern New York Community foundation to match donations at upcoming Massena Meals on Wheels event

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — An upcoming Meals on Wheels event is receiving additional support from the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The Massena Meals on Wheels is scheduled to host an all-day roadside collection event on September 25 titled “$tock the Pot.” During the event, volunteers will stand in the center of the road on East Hatfield street in Massena, taking collections until 4 p.m. Donations will be accepted in forms of spare change, dollars, checks and debit or credit cards.

The Northern New York Community Foundation announced that they will match any donation, up to $25,000, between 7 a.m. and noon through a challenge grant.

“Meals on Wheels and its volunteers provide such a critical service to Massena-area residents,” said

Community Foundation Executive Director Rande Richardson. “We must work together to help ensure the needs are met, especially during a time when the challenges are the greatest.”

According to the Community Foundation, the challenge grant is awarded through its COVID-19 Community Support Fund, which was established in the early days of the public health crisis.

