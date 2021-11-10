Northern New York Library Network receives over $305K grant for research

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Northern New York Library Network in Potsdam will be conducting a three-year research project using a National Leadership Grant.

The Network was awarded a $305,504 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. According to a press release from the NNYLN, the grant will be used to research to study the impact of cultural organizations on social wellbeing.

The goal of the research is to create a better understanding of the role public libraries play within the community and how their role could be maximized for improved social outcomes. This research plans on taking an approach that allows for the valuation of non-market services and the social return of libraries rather than the exchange between the library and the local market economy.

Over the course of three years, the project will work with 32 libraries in four states including New York, Alaska, South Carolina, and Texas. Those interested in following the research or signing up for updates on the project can sign up on the Northern New York Library Network’s website.