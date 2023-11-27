NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 33 Village, Town and County applicants have been awarded a total of nearly $23 million in New York State Community Development Block Grants; over $3 million for the North Country Region alone.

the Grants will be used for projects ranging from comprehensive planning studies and Community facilities to sewer and water main replacements.

The grants are awarded competitively through the New York State Homes and Community Renewals Office of Community Renewal. Cities, towns and villages with populations under 50,000 and counties with a population of less than 200,000 are available to apply for funding. To learn more about this program you can visit their website.

North Country Region

The town of Harrietstown in Franklin County requested $50,000 to support a physical needs assessment, detailed plumbing assessment, and plans for plumbing upgrades for the Harrietstown Housing Authority. The city of Plattsburgh in Clinton County will use $1 million to install a new raw water transmission main that will connect a new wellfield to the existing main. The village of Port Leyden in Lewis County will use $887,000 to expand the village’s wastewater treatment facility and collection system. The town of Watertown in Jefferson County will use $1.25 million to work on the water public infrastructure.

Awards include 12 community planning projects, two public facilities, and 19 public infrastructure projects in total, you can find the full list HERE.