It was a busy weekend in the north country on the sports scene. Action on the ice, hardwood and the mat was the main focus.

Let’s take a look at the action from over the weekend in Northern New York.

College men’s basketball

Mohawk Valley CC 77, Jefferson CC 67(Sunday)

St. Lawrence 79, SUNY Geneseo 58 (Saturday)

SUNY Delhi 92, SUNY Canton 83 (Saturday)

SUNY Poly 86, SUNY Potsdam 83 (Saturday)

Herkimer 81, Jefferson CC 73 (Saturday)

SUNY Canton 86, SUNY Delhi 40 (Friday)

College women’s basketball

Jefferson CC 60, Mohawk Valley CC 55 (Sunday)

SUNY Canton 86, SUNY Delhi 40 (Saturday)

Jefferson CC 80, Herkimer 42 (Saturday)

SUNY Cobleskill 68, SUNY Canton 44 (Friday)

College men’s hockey

Buffalo State 5, SUNY Potsdam 0 (Saturday)

SUNY Plattsburgh 4, SUNY Fredonia 1 (Saturday)

Clarkson 5, Stonehill 1 (Friday)

SUNY Canton 4, St. Michael’s 1 (Friday)

SUNY Potsdam 3, SUNY Fredonia 1 (Friday)

College women’s hockey

SUNY Potsdam 2, Rivier 0 (Saturday)

Colby 4, SUNY Potsdam 1 (Friday)