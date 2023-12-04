Winter sports are now in full swing at both the college and high school level. Fridays and Saturdays are going to be jam-packed with scores.

Let’s take a look at all the college sports in Northern New York Friday through Sunday.

College men’s basketball

Tompkins-Cortland CC 90, Jefferson CC 85 (Sunday)

Clarkson 64, Rensselaer 60 (Saturday)

St. Lawrence 69, Skidmore 58 (Saturday)

SUNY Cortland 81, SUNY Potsdam 63 (Saturday)

SUNY Canton 84, Eastern Nazarene 69 (Saturday)

Jefferson CC 93, Finger Lakes CC 60 (Saturday)

SUNY Poly 78, SUNY Canton 73 (Friday)

Clarkson 72, Skidmore 71 (Friday)

SUNY Oswego 98, SUNY Potsdam 60 (Friday)

RPI 71, St. Lawrence 44 (Friday)

College women’s basketball

Jefferson CC 84, Tompkins-Cortland CC 67 (Sunday)

SUNY Canton 71, Eastern Nazarene 67 (Saturday)

RPI 72, Clarkson 40 (Saturday)

SUNY Cortland 85, SUNY Potsdam 46 (Saturday)

Skidmore 61, St. Lawrence 55 (Saturday)

Jefferson CC wins forfeit over Finger Lakes CC (Saturday)

SUNY Canton 87, SUNY Poly 52 (Friday)

Skidmore 45, Clarkson 29 (Friday)

SUNY Oswego 55, SUNY Potsdam 51 (Friday)

St. Lawrence 62, RPI 54 (Friday)

College men’s hockey

Albertus Magnus 4, SUNY Canton 3 (Saturday)

Clarkson 2, Dartmouth 2 Tie (OT) (Saturday)

St. Lawrence 2, Harvard 0 (Saturday)

SUNY Cortland 4, SUNY Potsdam 0 (Saturday)

SUNY Morrisville 3, SUNY Canton 2 (OT) (Friday)

Clarkson 3, Harvard 0 (Friday)

SUNY Oswego 6, SUNY Potsdam 0 (Friday)

St. Lawrence 3, Dartmouth 1 (Friday)

College women’s hockey

SUNY Plattsburgh 4, SUNY Canton 2 (Saturday)

Clarkson 9, Harvard 1 (Saturday)

St. Lawrence 6, Dartmouth 5 (Saturday)

SUNY Potsdam 3, SUNY Buffalo 2 (OT) (Saturday)

SUNY Canton 5, SUNY Buffalo 2 (Friday)

SUNY Oswego 3, SUNY Potsdam 1 (Friday)

Clarkson 5, Dartmouth 0 (Friday)

Harvard 1, St. Lawrence 0 (OT) (Friday)