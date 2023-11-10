We’re in the finals of the Section 3 football playoffs and state play has already started up north in Section 10.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s action in high school football.

Friday, November 10

OFA (7-2) vs Peru (7-1) at Potsdam HS. This opening-round of the state playoffs has the Section 10 champion Blue Devils taking on the Section 7 Nighthawks at 7 p.m. The winner will play the Section 2 champions at Mechanicville on Saturday, November 18.

Gouverneur (7-1) vs Saranac Central (8-1) at Plattsburgh HS. In Class C, the Section 10 champion Wildcats look to beat the Spartans of last year’s first-round at 7p.m. Gouverneur will play at OFA against the Section 2 winner if gets past Saranac Central.

Sunday, November 12

Adirondack (9-1) vs General Brown (7-2) at JMA Wireless Dome. It’s the Section 3 Class C final between the Wildcats and Lions at noon. General Brown edged Adirondack, 12-6, on October 6. GB is looking to repeat as sectional champions.

Indian River (8-2) vs New Hartford (10-0) at JMA Wireless Dome. The Warriors and Spartans meet for the first time in seven years at 3 p.m. Indian River is looking to get over the hump after losing sectional finals in the past two seasons.