The quarterfinals are here in the NYSPHSAA football playoffs. Both Gouverneur and Indian River survived tough tests to make it to the quarterfinal round.

Here’s a preview of this weekend’s action in the state football playoffs.

Friday, November 17

Fonda-Fultonville (11-1) vs Gouverneur (9-1) at OFA. This Class C quarterfinal has Fonda-Fultonville taking on Gouverneur at 7 p.m. FF have rattled off 11 straight wins after dropping the season-opener to Schuylerville. The Wildcats have been unbeaten in league play with their only loss coming to Section 7 Class B team Beekmantown. The winner plays the winner of defending champion James I. O’Neill and Bronxville.

Saturday, November 18

Indian River (9-2) vs Maine-Endwell (10-0) at Vestal. It’s a Class B matchup between the Warriors and Spartans. IR won a wild 28-27 victory over New Hartford in the Section 3 Class B final last weekend. M-E routed Owego Free Academy, 69-21, in the Section 4 title game last week. The winner gets the victor of Buffalo Health Sciences Academy and Monroe.