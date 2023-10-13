It’s time for another week of high school football action in the north country.

The end of the regular season is rapidly upon us and let’s take a look ahead to this weekend’s slate of games.

Friday, October 13

Fowler (3-3) at Watertown (2-3). This Class A/AA-2 game is a chance for the Cyclones to get to .500. Watertown edged Nottingham, 19-14, last week while Fowler downed Fulton, 40-18. Game is set for 6:30 p.m.

Carthage (3-2) at New Hartford (6-0). The Comets face a tough task against the unbeaten Spartans at 6 p.m. in a Class B matchup. Carthage is coming off a 28-13 loss to Central Valley while New Hartford routed Camden, 41-14.

South Jefferson (4-1) at Jamesville-DeWitt (1-4). The Spartans have won three straight and are looking for more at 6:30 p.m. in this Class B-2 game. South Jeff downed Mexico, 50-21, last week. J-D was blanked by Westhill, 42-0.

Chittenango (4-2) at Indian River (4-2). It’s a battle for positioning in Class B between the Bears and Warriors. Chittenango topped Syracuse ITC, 43-22, while Indian River rolled past Homer, 42-10. Kick-off slated for 7 p.m. in Philadelphia.

Adirondack (5-1) at Lowville (5-1). It’s another important game in Class C between the Wildcats and Red Raiders. Adirondack was beaten, 12-6, by General Brown last week. Lowville thumped Holland Patent, 54-12. Game time is 7 p.m.

Little Falls (1-5) at General Brown (5-1). The Lions are looking to keep pace in Class C as well and can do so with a win over the Mounties at 7 p.m. Little Falls got on the winning track with a 42-18 victory over Hannibal while GB edged Adirondack.

Sandy Creek (5-0) at Mount Markham (5-1). It’s a pivotal Class D game set for 7 p.m. Sandy Creek beat rival Beaver River, 27-18, last week. Mount Markham outdueled Herkimer, 54-34.

Gouverneur (5-0) at Massena (5-1). A key Section 10 showdown slated for 6 p.m. Gouverneur downed Canton, 43-14, while OFA surprised Massena, 28-14.

Malone (2-4) at OFA (3-2). The Huskies and Blue Devils are set to square off at 7 p.m. in Ogdensburg. Malone fell, 30-6, to Potsdam last week. OFA is coming off a huge win over Massena.

In 8-Man play, Tupper Lake travels to Ticonderoga for 7 p.m. game.

Saturday, October 14

Cato-Meridian (1-4) at Beaver River (3-3). The Beavers host the Blue Devils in a Class D game at 1 p.m. C-M got their first win last week over Pulaski, 42-12. Beaver River is coming off a loss to rival Sandy Creek.

Thousand Islands (3-3) at Onondaga (1-4). The Vikings and Tigers are both looking to rebound in this 8-man contest. TI lost to Morrisville-Eaton, 72-12, while Onondaga was beaten by Weedsport, 36-6. Game time is at 1 p.m.

Morrisville-Eaton (5-0) at South Lewis (0-5). The Black Knights look to stay unbeaten against the Falcons in this 7 p.m. game. South Lewis lost 66-0 last week to West Canada Valley.

Potsdam (3-2) at St. Lawrence (0-6). The Sandstoners look to keep pace in his noon game at the Larries. SLC lost an 8-Man game to Tupper Lake, 48-6, last week.