The end of the high school football regular season is almost upon us. Teams in Section 3 and 10 are getting ready for the postseason.

Here’s a look at this week’s upcoming action on the high school gridiron.

Friday, October 20

Carthage (3-3) at Camden (4-3). The Comets look to get over .500 in Class B when they travel to face the Blue Devils at 6:30 p.m. Carthage is looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

General Brown (5-1) at Indian River (5-2). It’s a heavyweight matchup of north country teams as the Class C Lions take on the Class B Warriors. GB has won five straight while the only losses IR came via forfeits. Game time is at 7 p.m.

Lowville (5-2) at Little Falls (1-6). It’s a Class C matchup as the Red Raiders look to bounce back against the Mounties. Lowville lost a 46-34 shootout to Adirondack while Little Falls was routed by General Brown. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

Herkimer (2-5) at Beaver River (4-3). The Beavers will try to turn back the Magicians in this Class D game at 7 p.m. Beaver River downed Cato-Meridian last week, 42-8.

Sandy Creek (6-0) at Cato-Meridian (1-5). The Comets are trying to finish the Class D regular season unbeaten against the Blue Devils at 7 p.m. Sandy Creek beat Mount Markham, 28-18, in their last game.

Bishop Grimes (3-2) at Thousand Islands (4-3). It’s a pivotal 8-Man game in Clayton when the Cobras square off with the Vikings at 7 p.m. TI bounced back with a 46-12 victory over Onondaga last week.

South Lewis (0-6) at Greene (3-3). The Falcons look to get a win as they make the trip to Section 4 to take on the Trojans. Game time at 7 p.m. South Lewis fell to Morrisville-Eaton, 34-0, last week.

OFA (4-2) at Potsdam (4-2). It’s a key Class B game in Section 10 between the Blue Devils and Sandstoners. OFA routed Malone, 55-14, while Potsdam blanked St. Lawrence Central, 38-0. Kick time is set for 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence Central (0-7) at Malone (2-5). Both teams are looking to rebound from losses. Game time is 7 p.m. in Malone.

Gouverneur (6-0) at Beekmantown (4-3). This Section 7/10 clash is set for 7 p.m. Unbeaten Gouverneur blanked Massena, 62-0, last week.

Saturday, October 21

Fulton (0-6) at Watertown (2-3). The Cyclones are looking to get the focus back on the field after the event’s of last week’s game against Fowler. This game is currently slated for 11 a.m. at WHS in the Class A-2 game.

South Jefferson (5-1) at Hannibal (1-5). The Spartans continue their revival under returning head coach Aaron Rivers. South Jeff drubbed Jamesville-DeWitt, 52-8, last week. This matchup set for noon in the Class B-2 game.

Massena (5-2) at Canton (2-5). It’s another Class B matchup in Section 10. Canton topped Plattsburgh in non-league play, 41-34. Game time is slated for 1:30 p.m.