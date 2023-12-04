We’re fully into the winter sports schedule in high school sports. All the sports like basketball, hockey, wrestling and more are underway.

Let’s take a look at the weekend sports action from area high schools in the north country.

Local pro hockey

Watertown Wolves 5, Motor City 2 (Sunday)

Watertown Wolves 6, Elmira (Saturday)

High school boys basketball

Potsdam 64, Chateaugay 28 (Saturday)

St. Lawrence Central 52, Salmon River 21 (Saturday)

Northern Adirondack 67, St. Regis Falls 39 (Saturday)

Malone 64, Brushton-Moira 27 (Saturday)

Morristown 72, Immaculate Heart 31 (Saturday)

Tupper Lake 65, Heuvelton 52 (Saturday)

Westhill 58, Canton 49 (Saturday)

LaFargeville 52, Hermon-DeKalb 45 (Saturday)

Carthage 62, Central Square 50 (Saturday)

Skaneateles 57, General Brown 45 (Saturday)

CVA 61, South Jefferson 42 (Saturday)

Oriskany 52, South Lewis 37 (Saturday)

Morristown 52, Alexandria 40 (Friday)

Camden 65, Carthage 53 (Friday)

Watertown 65, Central Square 24 (Friday)

Sandy Creek 57, Weedsport 48 (Friday)

High school girls basketball

Alexandria 56, Parishville-Hopkinton 22 (Saturday)

Norwood-Norfolk 46, Potsdam 42 (Saturday)

Sackets Harbor 70, Brushton-Moira 24 (Saturday)

Harrisville 53, Beaver River 46 (Saturday)

Hammond 57, Belleville-Henderson 9 (Saturday)

Broadalbin-Perth 72, Massena 19 (Saturday)

Fulton 59, Lowville 47 (Saturday)

Utica Notre Dame 52, General Brown 35 (Saturday)

Henninger 71, Lowville 54 (Friday)

Indian River 57, Utica Notre Dame 53 (Friday)

Immaculate Heart 46, Watertown 35 (Friday)

LaFargeville 51, Copenhagen 47 (Friday)

Heuvelton 63, Madrid-Waddington 42 (Friday)

St. Lawrence Central 37, Colton-Pierrepont 31 (Friday)

Sackets Harbor 56, Harrisville 48 (Friday)

Brushton-Moira 41, Beaver River 34 (Friday)

Norwood-Norfolk 63, Parishville-Hopkinton 30 (Friday)

Potsdam 35, Alexandria 26 (Friday)

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake 62, Massena 42 (Friday)

High school boys hockey

OFA 9. Tupper Lake 1 (Saturday)

CBA Albany 6, Potsdam 4 (Saturday)

Canton 3, Cicero-North Syracuse 2 (Saturday)

Islanders 10, Cortland-Homer 6 (Saturday)

St. Lawrence Central 7, Northeastern Clinton 3 (Saturday)

Cazenovia 6, Ontario Bay 0 (Saturday)

Salmon River 4, Malone 2 (Friday)

Colchester VT 4, Potsdam 3 (Friday)

Canton 7, Northeastern Clinton 3 (Friday)

Fayetteville-Manlius 3, Thousand Islands 2 (Friday)

Cicero-North Syracuse 5, St. Lawrence Central 1 (Friday)

Ontario Bay 3, Mohawk Valley 1 (Friday)

High school girls hockey

Potsdam 1, Islanders 0 (Friday)

High school volleyball

Sandy Creek 3, Pulaski 0 (Saturday)

South Jefferson 3, General Brown 0