Mother Nature was the big winner when it came to high school sports in Northern New York. However, there were some games completed over the weekend.

Here’s a look at the high school sports scoreboard in the north country.

High school boys basketball

St. Lawrence Central 63, Edwards-Knox 32 (Saturday)

Carthage 60, Watertown 57 (Friday)

Sackets Harbor 57, Copenhagen 34 (Friday)

Sandy Creek 73, Beaver River 50 (Friday)

Belleville Henderson 44, Lyme 22 (Friday)

Brushton-Moira 37, Colton-Pierrepont 36 (Friday)

High school girls basketball

General Brown 54, IHC 25 (Saturday)

Copenhagen 41, Belleville Henderson 24 (Saturday)

Massena 68, Norwood-Norfolk 25 (Saturday)

Gouverneur 59, OFA 20 (Friday)

Malone 55, Salmon River 27 (Friday)

Potsdam 36, Lyme 33 (Friday)

Hermon-DeKalb 72, Colton-Pierrepont 24 (Friday)

Schroon Lake 49, Tupper Lake 11 (Friday)

Harrisville 42, Beaver River 23 (Friday)

Sackets Harbor 63, Copenhagen 25 (Friday)

Watertown 66, Carthage 29 (Friday)

High school boys hockey

St. Lawrence Central 2, Norwood-Norfolk 1 (Saturday)

Ithaca 2, Massena 0 (Saturday)

IHC 6, Syracuse 3 (Friday)

Ithaca 9, Potsdam 2 (Friday)

Lancaster 5, Massena 3 (Friday)

Norwood-Norfolk 6, Plattsburgh 4 (Friday)

High school girls hockey

Massena 7, Rockland 0 (Saturday)

Beekmantown 4, Potsdam 2 (Friday)

Massena 3, East Green Wave 2 (Friday)

High school volleyball

General Brown 3, Thousand Islands 0 (Saturday)

Carthage 3, South Lewis 0 (Saturday)

Cincinnatus 3, Sandy Creek 2 (Saturday)

South Jefferson 3, Lowville 2 (Friday)