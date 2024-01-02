We’ve made it into 2024, but there was plenty of high school sports action to wrap up 2023 during the holiday weekend.

Let’s take a look at the north country sports scoreboard from over the weekend.

High school boys basketball

Indian River 51, V-V-S 42 (Saturday)

Little Falls 67, Lowville 65 (Saturday)

Lisbon 50, Heuvelton 40 (Saturday)

Northeastern Clinton 57, Brushton-Moira 54 (Saturday)

Gloversville 50, Carthage 48 (Friday)

General Brown 44, Massena 32 (Friday)

Lowville 83, On Tech Charter 59 (Friday)

A-P-W 56, South Lewis 48 (Friday)

Duanesburg 57, Sackets Harbor 47 (Friday)

Copenhagen 62, Edwards-Knox 30 (Friday)

Potsdam 55, Tupper Lake 49 (Friday)

Beekmantown 52, OFA 38 (Friday)

Northern Adirondack 53, Chateaugay 42 (Friday)

Heuvelton 53, Northeastern Clinton 42 (Friday)

Lisbon 57, Brushton-Moira 48 (Friday)

High school girls basketball

Whitesboro 42, Watertown 33 (Saturday)

South Jefferson 51, Bishop Grimes 25 (Saturday)

Gouverneur 53, Saranac Lake 37 (Saturday)

Lisbon 62, IHC 36 (Saturday)

Westmoreland 55, Sandy Creek 42 (Saturday)

Hermon-DeKalb 46, Mexico 27 (Saturday)

Thousand Islands 38, Colton-Pierrepont 32 (Saturday)

General Brown 59, Marcellus 57 (Friday)

Harrisville 36, Copenhagen 17 (Friday)

Northeastern Clinton 51, Gouverneur 34 (Friday)

Hammond 55, Edwards-Knox 41 (Friday)

Canton 68, Norwood-Norfolk 21 (Friday)

High school boys hockey

St. Lawrence Central 7, GMSVS Storm 1 (Saturday)

IHC 5, Stepniac 4 (Friday)

St. Lawrence Central 5, Burnt Hills-Ballston Spa 5 (SLC wins shootout 2-1) (Friday)

Syracuse-CBA 5, Norwood-Norfolk 1 (Friday)

High school girls hockey

Massena 1, Islanders 0 (Friday)

Potsdam 2, Oswego 0 (Friday)

Canton 7, Saranac Lake Placid 1 (Friday)