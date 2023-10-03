Welcome to another new feature on ABC50. We take a look at the previous night’s North Country sports scoreboard.

We’ll keep you up-to-date on the scores from around the north country in high school and college.

College men’s soccer

Castleton (Vt.) 3, SUNY Canton 0

High school boys soccer

Watertown 3, Auburn 0

Colton-Pierrepont 2, Chateaugay 1

Madrid-Waddington 2, St. Regis Falls 1

Malone 4, Norwood-Norfolk 2

High school girls soccer

Indian River 6, Immaculate Heart 1

Lyme 1, Alexandria 0

Sackets Harbor 3, Belleville Henderson 0

Copenhagen 6, LaFargeville 1

South Lewis 4, Thousand Islands 0

General Brown 3, Carthage 1

Lowville 4, South Jefferson 0

Hammond 4, Sandy Creek 1

Beaver River 6, Harrisville 0

Canton 6, Heuvelton 4

Section 3 girls tennis

South Jefferson 3, Camden 2

Skaneateles 3, Lowville 2

Cazenovia 4, Copenhagen 1

High school volleyball

Chateaugay 3, Madrid-Waddington 1

Malone 3, OFA 2

Massena 3, Potsdam 0

Salmon River 3, Gouverneur 1