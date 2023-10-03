Welcome to another new feature on ABC50. We take a look at the previous night’s North Country sports scoreboard.
We’ll keep you up-to-date on the scores from around the north country in high school and college.
College men’s soccer
Castleton (Vt.) 3, SUNY Canton 0
High school boys soccer
Watertown 3, Auburn 0
Colton-Pierrepont 2, Chateaugay 1
Madrid-Waddington 2, St. Regis Falls 1
Malone 4, Norwood-Norfolk 2
High school girls soccer
Indian River 6, Immaculate Heart 1
Lyme 1, Alexandria 0
Sackets Harbor 3, Belleville Henderson 0
Copenhagen 6, LaFargeville 1
South Lewis 4, Thousand Islands 0
General Brown 3, Carthage 1
Lowville 4, South Jefferson 0
Hammond 4, Sandy Creek 1
Beaver River 6, Harrisville 0
Canton 6, Heuvelton 4
Section 3 girls tennis
South Jefferson 3, Camden 2
Skaneateles 3, Lowville 2
Cazenovia 4, Copenhagen 1
High school volleyball
Chateaugay 3, Madrid-Waddington 1
Malone 3, OFA 2
Massena 3, Potsdam 0
Salmon River 3, Gouverneur 1