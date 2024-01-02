The New Year is upon us, but plenty of sports action wrapped up the 2023 calendar.
Let’s take a look at the north country sports scoreboard from the pro and college ranks over the holiday weekend.
Pro hockey
Elmira 6, Watertown Wolves 2 (Sunday)
Watertown Wolves 6, Elmira 4 (Saturday)
College men’s hockey
SUNY Canton 4, Lake Forest 1 (Sunday)
Clarkson 5, UMass 4 (OT) (Saturday)
St. Lawrence 5, University of Ottawa 2 (exhibition)
Lake Forest 8, SUNY Canton 3 (Saturday)
Arizona State 5, Clarkson 2 (Friday)
College men’s basketball
SUNY Canton 73, SUNY Maritime 62 (Saturday)
NYU 96, SUNY Canton 48 (Friday)
College women’s basketball
Amherst 67, Clarkson 34 (Saturday)