Despite the winter weather, there was some sports action that was played in the pro and college circuits.

Pro hockey

Watertown Wolves 5, Port Huron 3 (Sunday)

Port Huron 6, Watertown Wolves 2 (Saturday)

College men’s hockey

Clarkson 4, RPI 1 (Saturday)

St. Lawrence 2, Union 2 (OT/Tie) (Saturday)

SUNY Fredonia 4, SUNY Canton 0 (Saturday)

Union 5, Clarkson 1 (Friday)

RPI 6, St. Lawrence 3 (Friday)

SUNY Canton 4, SUNY Fredonia 1 (Friday)

College women’s hockey

Clarkson 4, Union 0 (Saturday)

St. Lawrence 3, RPI 0 (Saturday)

SUNY Oswego 5, SUNY Potsdam 0 (Saturday)

Clarkson 3, RPI 1 (Friday)

St. Lawrence 4, Union 0 (Friday)

SUNY Canton 4, SUNY Buffalo 1 (Friday)

SUNY Oswego 5, SUNY Potsdam 2 (Friday)

College men’s basketball

Clarkson 81, Union 77 (Saturday)

St. Lawrence 72, Ithaca 47 (Saturday)

SUNY Brockport 90, SUNY Potsdam 74 (Saturday)

SUNY Canton 82, Husson 78 (Saturday)

Ithaca 109, at Clarkson 102 (OT) (Friday)

St. Lawrence 66, Union 45 (Friday)

SUNY Potsdam 95, SUNY Geneseo 87 (Friday)

College women’s basketball

Union 64, Clarkson 48 (Saturday)

Ithaca 64, St. Lawrence 59 (Saturday)

SUNY Potsdam 61, SUNY Brockport 51 (Saturday)

SUNY Canton 74, Husson 72 (Saturday)

Ithaca 72, Clarkson 59 (Friday)

St. Lawrence 71, Union 53 (Friday)

SUNY Geneseo 78, SUNY Potsdam 48 (Friday)

SUNY Canton 85, Maine Presque Isle 50 (Friday)

College men’s volleyball

Nichols 3, SUNY Potsdam 0 (Friday)