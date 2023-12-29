We’re closing in on the end of 2023 and the sports action in the north country is wrapping up for the calendar year.

Let’s take a look at the sports action for Thursday in Northern New York.

College women’s basketball

Kalamazoo 57, Clarkson 44

High school boys basketball

Watertown 70, Whitesboro 58

Schalmont 48, Carthage 44

South Jefferson 46, Corcoran 37

Richfield Springs 55, Beaver River 53

Morristown 54, Thousand Islands 36

LaFargeville 93, Norwood-Norfolk 27

Canton 61, Gouverneur 37

Malone 53, Plattsburgh 45

Saranac Lake 68, Madrid-Waddington 28

High school girls basketball

West Genesee 53, Watertown 49

Lowville 51, LaFargeville 50

Beaver River 39, Lyme 33

Heuvelton 58, Lisbon 48

Hemon-DeKalb 64, Brushton-Moira 19

Chateaugay 49, Northern Adirondack 28

High school boys hockey

Islanders 6, Potsdam 3

Ontario Bay 2, OFA 1

Massena 3, Shenendehowa 1

Tupper Lake 7, Saranac Lake 5

High school girls hockey

Beekmantown 8, Canton 1

Adirondack United 4, Malone 0