We’re closing in on the end of 2023 and the sports action in the north country is wrapping up for the calendar year.
Let’s take a look at the sports action for Thursday in Northern New York.
College women’s basketball
Kalamazoo 57, Clarkson 44
High school boys basketball
Watertown 70, Whitesboro 58
Schalmont 48, Carthage 44
South Jefferson 46, Corcoran 37
Richfield Springs 55, Beaver River 53
Morristown 54, Thousand Islands 36
LaFargeville 93, Norwood-Norfolk 27
Canton 61, Gouverneur 37
Malone 53, Plattsburgh 45
Saranac Lake 68, Madrid-Waddington 28
High school girls basketball
West Genesee 53, Watertown 49
Lowville 51, LaFargeville 50
Beaver River 39, Lyme 33
Heuvelton 58, Lisbon 48
Hemon-DeKalb 64, Brushton-Moira 19
Chateaugay 49, Northern Adirondack 28
High school boys hockey
Islanders 6, Potsdam 3
Ontario Bay 2, OFA 1
Massena 3, Shenendehowa 1
Tupper Lake 7, Saranac Lake 5
High school girls hockey
Beekmantown 8, Canton 1
Adirondack United 4, Malone 0