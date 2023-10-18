Playoff time has arrived in Section 3 and local colleges are nearing the end of the fall sports season.
We take a look at the Northern New York scoreboard for Tuesday night.
College men’s soccer
SUNY Canton 4, NVU-Johnson 0
College women’s soccer
Clarkson 6, SUNY Potsdam 0
NVU-Johnson 6, SUNY Canton 0
High school boys soccer
Carthage 3, Oneida 0
VVS 1, Indian River 0
DeRuyter 2, Alexandria 0
OFA 1, Gouverneur 0
Canton 9, Malone 0
Massena 3, Potsdam 0
Salmon River 7, Norwood-Norfolk 1
High school girls soccer
Mexico 1, South Jefferson 0
Holland Patent 3, General Brown 0
Sandy Creek 2, Immaculate Heart 1
South Lewis 2, Waterville 1
St. Lawrence Central 1, St. Regis Falls 0
Colton-Pierrepont 6, Tupper Lake 0
Lisbon 6, Edwards-Knox 1
Hammond 3, Harrisville 1
Hermon-DeKalb 2, Heuvelton 1
Chateaugay 3, Brushton-Moira 0
High school volleyball
Malone 3, Salmon River 2
Massena 3, Brushton-Moira 0
Chateaugay 3, Tupper Lake 0
High school girls swimming
St. Lawrence Central 64, Gouverneur 24
OFA 48, Malone 46
Canton 76, Massena 14