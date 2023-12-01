We’re one month away from closing out the year 2023. However, winter sports are underway in the north country.
Let’s take a look at Thursday night’s action in Northern New York.
College men’s basketball
Jefferson CC 71, North Country CC 57
College women’s basketball
Jefferson CC 72, North Country CC 56
High school boys basketball
South Jefferson 58, Gouverneur 47
Beaver River 77, South Lewis 54
Sandy Creek 70, Thousand Islands 33
Sackets Harbor 58, Belleville Henderson 43
Copenhagen 46, LaFargeville 44
Potsdam 65, Massena 46
Madrid-Waddington 51, Edwards-Knox 36
Heuvelton 63, Lisbon 58 (OT)
Hermon-DeKalb 42, Salmon River 38
High school girls basketball
Canton 57, Lisbon 45
High school boys swimming
Lowville 52, Indian River 40
High school boys hockey
Norwood-Norfolk 6, Tupper Lake 3
High school girls volleyball
Beaver River 3, Lowville 0