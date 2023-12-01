We’re one month away from closing out the year 2023. However, winter sports are underway in the north country.

Let’s take a look at Thursday night’s action in Northern New York.

College men’s basketball

Jefferson CC 71, North Country CC 57

College women’s basketball

Jefferson CC 72, North Country CC 56

High school boys basketball

South Jefferson 58, Gouverneur 47

Beaver River 77, South Lewis 54

Sandy Creek 70, Thousand Islands 33

Sackets Harbor 58, Belleville Henderson 43

Copenhagen 46, LaFargeville 44

Potsdam 65, Massena 46

Madrid-Waddington 51, Edwards-Knox 36

Heuvelton 63, Lisbon 58 (OT)

Hermon-DeKalb 42, Salmon River 38

High school girls basketball

Canton 57, Lisbon 45

High school boys swimming

Lowville 52, Indian River 40

High school boys hockey

Norwood-Norfolk 6, Tupper Lake 3

High school girls volleyball

Beaver River 3, Lowville 0