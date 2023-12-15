We’re closing in on the Christmas break and that means the games are coming fast and furious.

Let’s take a look at the sports action in the north country for Thursday night.

High school boys basketball

Tupper Lake 72, St. Lawrence Central 44

St. Regis Falls 46, Parishville-Hopkinton 38

Brushton-Moira 62, Colton-Pierrepont 45

Lisbon 71, Edwards-Knox 27

Harrisville 69, Heuvelton 35

Morristown 53, Hermon-DeKalb 51

High school girls basketball

OFA 41, Norwood-Norfolk 31

Canton 43, Gouverneur 33

Hammond 78, Madrid-Waddington 36

High school volleyball

Watertown 3, South Lewis 1

Carthage 3, General Brown 0

High school boys swimming

Watertown 120, Indian River49

High school wrestling

Carthage 60, Lowville 9