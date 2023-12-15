We’re closing in on the Christmas break and that means the games are coming fast and furious.
Let’s take a look at the sports action in the north country for Thursday night.
High school boys basketball
Tupper Lake 72, St. Lawrence Central 44
St. Regis Falls 46, Parishville-Hopkinton 38
Brushton-Moira 62, Colton-Pierrepont 45
Lisbon 71, Edwards-Knox 27
Harrisville 69, Heuvelton 35
Morristown 53, Hermon-DeKalb 51
High school girls basketball
OFA 41, Norwood-Norfolk 31
Canton 43, Gouverneur 33
Hammond 78, Madrid-Waddington 36
High school volleyball
Watertown 3, South Lewis 1
Carthage 3, General Brown 0
High school boys swimming
Watertown 120, Indian River49
High school wrestling
Carthage 60, Lowville 9