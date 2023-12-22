School is out for Christmas break, but the north country sports action was still going strong.
Let’s have a look at Thursday night’s action in Northern New York sports.
High school boys basketball
Carthage 72, Central Square 43
Gouverneur 51, General Brown 49
Morristown 44, Alexandria 35
Massena 96, Salmon River 30
OFA 71, Norwood-Norfolk 19
Heuvelton 61, Potsdam 53
High school girls basketball
Canastota 42, Carthage 26
Sandy Creek 61, Pulaski 24
High school boys hockey
Islanders 4, Salmon River 0
High school girls hockey
Skaneateles 3, Islanders 0
High school volleyball
Sandy Creek 3, South Jefferson 2
Lowville 3, South Lewis 0
High school wrestling
Copenhagen 48, Watertown 29