School is out for Christmas break, but the north country sports action was still going strong.

Let’s have a look at Thursday night’s action in Northern New York sports.

High school boys basketball

Carthage 72, Central Square 43

Gouverneur 51, General Brown 49

Morristown 44, Alexandria 35

Massena 96, Salmon River 30

OFA 71, Norwood-Norfolk 19

Heuvelton 61, Potsdam 53

High school girls basketball

Canastota 42, Carthage 26

Sandy Creek 61, Pulaski 24

High school boys hockey

Islanders 4, Salmon River 0

High school girls hockey

Skaneateles 3, Islanders 0

High school volleyball

Sandy Creek 3, South Jefferson 2

Lowville 3, South Lewis 0

High school wrestling

Copenhagen 48, Watertown 29