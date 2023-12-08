More sports action was on tap for Thursday night in the north country. Wrestling, volleyball, basketball and hockey were all played last night.
Here’s a check of Thursday evening’s Northern New York sports scoreboard.
High school boys basketball
Copenhagen 48, Lyme 37
Potsdam 68, Gouverneur 44
Massena 57, Northeastern Clinton 47
St. Lawrence Central 44, Madrid-Waddington 23
High school girls basketball
Malone 74, Salmon River 11
Gouverneur 60, Potsdam 27
High school boys hockey
Islanders 5, Salmon River 5 (OT)
High school wrestling
Indian River 45, Lowville 20
South Lewis 46, Watertown 19
General Brown 39, Beaver River 32
OFA 39, Malone 33
High school volleyball
Watertown 3, General Brown 0