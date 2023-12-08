More sports action was on tap for Thursday night in the north country. Wrestling, volleyball, basketball and hockey were all played last night.

Here’s a check of Thursday evening’s Northern New York sports scoreboard.

High school boys basketball

Copenhagen 48, Lyme 37

Potsdam 68, Gouverneur 44

Massena 57, Northeastern Clinton 47

St. Lawrence Central 44, Madrid-Waddington 23

High school girls basketball

Malone 74, Salmon River 11

Gouverneur 60, Potsdam 27

High school boys hockey

Islanders  5, Salmon River 5 (OT)

High school wrestling

Indian River 45, Lowville 20

South Lewis 46, Watertown 19

General Brown 39, Beaver River 32

OFA 39, Malone 33

High school volleyball

Watertown 3, General Brown 0