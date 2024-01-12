Sports action in both the college and high school ranks took place in the north country after limited games were played due to the winter storm.

Here’s a local at the Northern New York sports scoreboard from Thursday night.

College men’s volleyball

SUNY Potsdam 3, Wells 1

Hobart 3, SUNY Potsdam 0

High school boys basketball

General Brown 56, Lowville 49

Malone 74, Salmon River 20

Canton 54, Norwood-Norfolk 12

Massena 59, Potsdam 52

OFA 70, Gouverneur 59

Chateaugay 55, St. Lawrence Central 53 (2 OT)

Lisbon 86, St. Regis Falls 49

High school girls basketball

General Brown 61, Lowville 40

St. Lawrence Central 37, Brushton-Moira 26

Hammond 67, Lisbon 54

Hermon-DeKalb 59, Harrisville 32

High school boys hockey

Cicero-North Syracuse 3, IHC 1

High school girls hockey

Potsdam 4, Islanders 1

High school volleyball

Beaver River 3, Holland Patent 1