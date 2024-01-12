Sports action in both the college and high school ranks took place in the north country after limited games were played due to the winter storm.
Here’s a local at the Northern New York sports scoreboard from Thursday night.
College men’s volleyball
SUNY Potsdam 3, Wells 1
Hobart 3, SUNY Potsdam 0
High school boys basketball
General Brown 56, Lowville 49
Malone 74, Salmon River 20
Canton 54, Norwood-Norfolk 12
Massena 59, Potsdam 52
OFA 70, Gouverneur 59
Chateaugay 55, St. Lawrence Central 53 (2 OT)
Lisbon 86, St. Regis Falls 49
High school girls basketball
General Brown 61, Lowville 40
St. Lawrence Central 37, Brushton-Moira 26
Hammond 67, Lisbon 54
Hermon-DeKalb 59, Harrisville 32
High school boys hockey
Cicero-North Syracuse 3, IHC 1
High school girls hockey
Potsdam 4, Islanders 1
High school volleyball
Beaver River 3, Holland Patent 1