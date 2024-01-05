We’re closing in on the first weekend of 2024 and the winter sports action is picking back up.
Let’s take a look at Thursday night’s sports scoreboard in Northern New York.
High school boys basketball
Sandy Creek 70, Copenhagen 47
Sackets Harbor 71, Beaver River 47
South Lewis 46, Alexandria 23
Belleville Henderson 50, Thousand Islands 15
LaFargeville 74, Lyme 54
Canton 69, Salmon River 14
St. Lawrence Central 54, Parishville-Hopkinton 20
Chateaugay 53, Colton-Pierrepont 45
Brushton-Moira 76, St. Regis Falls 33
Harrisville 86, Morristown 52
Heuvelton 54, Lisbon 43
High school girls basketball
IHC 45, Watertown 42 (OT)
Canton 60, Salmon River 16
Gouverneur 46, Malone 18
Massena 59, OFA 12
St. Regis Falls 26, Tupper Lake 25
High school boys hockey
IHC 3, Mohawk Valley 1
Tupper Lake 4, Saranac Lake Placid 3
High school volleyball
General Brown 3, South Lewis 1
Lowville 3, Thousand Islands 0
Sandy Creek 3, Watertown 1
Beaver River 3, Carthage 0
High school boys swimming
Watertown 136, Gouverneur 41
South Jefferson 143, Gouverneur 33
High school wrestling
Carthage 58, General Brown 12