We’re closing in on the first weekend of 2024 and the winter sports action is picking back up.

Let’s take a look at Thursday night’s sports scoreboard in Northern New York.

High school boys basketball

Sandy Creek 70, Copenhagen 47

Sackets Harbor 71, Beaver River 47

South Lewis 46, Alexandria 23

Belleville Henderson 50, Thousand Islands 15

LaFargeville 74, Lyme 54

Canton 69, Salmon River 14

St. Lawrence Central 54, Parishville-Hopkinton 20

Chateaugay 53, Colton-Pierrepont 45

Brushton-Moira 76, St. Regis Falls 33

Harrisville 86, Morristown 52

Heuvelton 54, Lisbon 43

High school girls basketball

IHC 45, Watertown 42 (OT)

Canton 60, Salmon River 16

Gouverneur 46, Malone 18

Massena 59, OFA 12

St. Regis Falls 26, Tupper Lake 25

High school boys hockey

IHC 3, Mohawk Valley 1

Tupper Lake 4, Saranac Lake Placid 3

High school volleyball

General Brown 3, South Lewis 1

Lowville 3, Thousand Islands 0

Sandy Creek 3, Watertown 1

Beaver River 3, Carthage 0

High school boys swimming

Watertown 136, Gouverneur 41

South Jefferson 143, Gouverneur 33

High school wrestling

Carthage 58, General Brown 12