Playoff time continues up in St. Lawrence County as we near the end of the fall sports season.
Here’s a look at Thursday night’s north country sports action.
High school volleyball
OFA 3, Salmon River 1 (Section 10 Class B final)
Canton 3, Tupper Lake 1 (Section 10 Class C final)
High school boys cross country
Malone wins Section 10 Class B title; Canton takes Section 10 Class C title; Brushton-Moira earns Section 10 Class D crown.
High school girls cross country
Malone wins Section 10 Class B title; Norwood-Norfolk gets Section 10 Class C championship; Brushton-Moira earns Section 10 Class D crown.