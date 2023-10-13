The fall sports seasons in local high schools and college are approaching the postseason.

Let’s take a look at Thursday’s northern New York sports action:

High school boys soccer

Indian River 4, Fulton 0

Copenhagen 5, Beaver River 0

Belleville Henderson 4, Lyme 3

OFA 3, Salmon River 0

Massena 3, Malone 0

Canton 9, Norwood-Norfolk 0

High school girls soccer

IHC 2, Carthage 2 (OT)

Watertown 6, South Jefferson 0

Copenhagen 3, Sackets Harbor 0

Lyme 1, Alexandria 1 (OT)

Canton 1, Potsdam 0 (OT)

Salmon River 2, Gouverneur 1

Brushton-Moira 1, Madrid-Waddington 0

Chateaugay 7, St. Regis Falls 1

Colton-Pierrepont 1, St. Lawrence Central 0

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, Canton 0

Madrid-Waddington 3, Potsdam 2

Clifton-Fine 3, Gouverneur 0

High school girls swimming

Watertown 111, Indian River 60

Adirondack 103, South Lewis 48

OFA 85, Gouverneur 59

Malone 60, Massena 33