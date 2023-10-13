The fall sports seasons in local high schools and college are approaching the postseason.
Let’s take a look at Thursday’s northern New York sports action:
High school boys soccer
Indian River 4, Fulton 0
Copenhagen 5, Beaver River 0
Belleville Henderson 4, Lyme 3
OFA 3, Salmon River 0
Massena 3, Malone 0
Canton 9, Norwood-Norfolk 0
High school girls soccer
IHC 2, Carthage 2 (OT)
Watertown 6, South Jefferson 0
Copenhagen 3, Sackets Harbor 0
Lyme 1, Alexandria 1 (OT)
Canton 1, Potsdam 0 (OT)
Salmon River 2, Gouverneur 1
Brushton-Moira 1, Madrid-Waddington 0
Chateaugay 7, St. Regis Falls 1
Colton-Pierrepont 1, St. Lawrence Central 0
High school volleyball
Indian River 3, Canton 0
Madrid-Waddington 3, Potsdam 2
Clifton-Fine 3, Gouverneur 0
High school girls swimming
Watertown 111, Indian River 60
Adirondack 103, South Lewis 48
OFA 85, Gouverneur 59
Malone 60, Massena 33