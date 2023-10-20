The post-season has arrived in Section 3 and Section 10 is finishing its regular season soon.
Here’s a look at the north country sports scoreboard for Thursday.
College women’s hockey
St. Lawrence 2, RIT 1
High school boys soccer
East Syracuse-Minoa 3, Watertown 0
Jamesville-DeWitt 3, Carthage 0
Ogdensburg 2, Canton 1
Potsdam 2, Malone 1
Gouverneur 4, Norwood-Norfolk 0
Salmon River 2, Massena 0
Harrisville 4, Hermon-DeKalb 1
High school girls soccer
Whitesboro 2, Watertown 1
Indian River 3, Central Valley Academy 1
Lowville 2, Clinton 0
Cooperstown 2, Sandy Creek 1
Beaver River 2, West Canada Valley 0
Frankfort-Schuyler 5, South Lewis 0
Cincinnatus 6, Alexandria 0
LaFargeville 6, DeRuyter 0
Remsen 2, Belleville Henderson 0
Copenhagen 4, Madison 0
Poland 3, Lyme 0
Colton-Pierrepont 4, Madrid-Waddington 0
Brushton-Moira 3, Tupper Lake 0
Parishville-Hopkinton 1, St. Regis Falls 0
Heuvelton 4, Edwards-Knox 0
High school volleyball
Canton 3, Potsdam 0
Massena 3, Salmon River 2
Malone 3, Tupper Lake 0
Chateaugay 3, Brushton-Moira 0
High school girls swimming
OFA 96, Massena 54