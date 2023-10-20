The post-season has arrived in Section 3 and Section 10 is finishing its regular season soon.

Here’s a look at the north country sports scoreboard for Thursday.

College women’s hockey

St. Lawrence 2, RIT 1

High school boys soccer

East Syracuse-Minoa 3, Watertown 0

Jamesville-DeWitt 3, Carthage 0

Ogdensburg 2, Canton 1

Potsdam 2, Malone 1

Gouverneur 4, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Salmon River 2, Massena 0

Harrisville 4, Hermon-DeKalb 1

High school girls soccer

Whitesboro 2, Watertown 1

Indian River 3, Central Valley Academy 1

Lowville 2, Clinton 0

Cooperstown 2, Sandy Creek 1

Beaver River 2, West Canada Valley 0

Frankfort-Schuyler 5, South Lewis 0

Cincinnatus 6, Alexandria 0

LaFargeville 6, DeRuyter 0

Remsen 2, Belleville Henderson 0

Copenhagen 4, Madison 0

Poland 3, Lyme 0

Colton-Pierrepont 4, Madrid-Waddington 0

Brushton-Moira 3, Tupper Lake 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 1, St. Regis Falls 0

Heuvelton 4, Edwards-Knox 0

High school volleyball

Canton 3, Potsdam 0

Massena 3, Salmon River 2

Malone 3, Tupper Lake 0

Chateaugay 3, Brushton-Moira 0

High school girls swimming

OFA 96, Massena 54