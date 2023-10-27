Post-season play continues in Section 3 and Section 10 soccer. The volleyball and swimming seasons are wrapping up as well.
Here’s a look at the Northern New York sports scoreboard from Thursday night.
High school football
South Jefferson 28, Jamesville-DeWitt 8 (Section 3 Class B-2 semifinal)
Oneida 33, Watertown 28 (crossover)
High school boys soccer
Lisbon 4, Heuvelton 0 (Section 10 Class D semifinal)
Parishville-Hopkinton 4, Chateaugay 1 (Section 10 Class D semifinal)
High school volleyball
Indian River 3, Potsdam 0
Canton 3, Gouverneur 0
Madrid-Waddington 3, OFA 2