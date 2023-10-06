It’s another look at our northern New York sports scoreboard.

There was an early taste of the weekend with a Section 3 football game. Let’s take a look at Thursday’s action.

High school football

Watertown 19, Nottingham 14

High school boys soccer

Indian River 3, Carthage 0

General Brown 8, Thousand islands 0

South Lewis 8, Beaver River 0

Lyme 8, Sackets Harbor 0

OFA 2, Massena 1

Colton-Pierrepont 1, Brushton-Moira 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 3, St. Lawrence Central 0

High school girls soccer

St. Lawrence Central 4, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

St. Regis Falls 2, Tupper Lake 0

Lisbon 4, Hammond 0

Heuvelton 3, Harrisville 3

High school girls swimming

Watertown 108, Carthage 67

South Jefferson 96, Indian River 76

Beaver River 55, South Lewis 33

Lowville 54, Thousand Islands 39

St. Lawrence Central 104, OFA 65

Canton 107, Gouverneur 37

High school volleyball

Clifton-Fine 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Salmon River 3, Potsdam 1