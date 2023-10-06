It’s another look at our northern New York sports scoreboard.
There was an early taste of the weekend with a Section 3 football game. Let’s take a look at Thursday’s action.
High school football
Watertown 19, Nottingham 14
High school boys soccer
Indian River 3, Carthage 0
General Brown 8, Thousand islands 0
South Lewis 8, Beaver River 0
Lyme 8, Sackets Harbor 0
OFA 2, Massena 1
Colton-Pierrepont 1, Brushton-Moira 0
Parishville-Hopkinton 3, St. Lawrence Central 0
High school girls soccer
St. Lawrence Central 4, Parishville-Hopkinton 0
St. Regis Falls 2, Tupper Lake 0
Lisbon 4, Hammond 0
Heuvelton 3, Harrisville 3
High school girls swimming
Watertown 108, Carthage 67
South Jefferson 96, Indian River 76
Beaver River 55, South Lewis 33
Lowville 54, Thousand Islands 39
St. Lawrence Central 104, OFA 65
Canton 107, Gouverneur 37
High school volleyball
Clifton-Fine 3, Brushton-Moira 0
Salmon River 3, Potsdam 1