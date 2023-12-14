Most college sports action is on hold this week due to final exams. This means high school sports is taking center stage.
Here’s a look at Wednesday night’s high school sports action in Northern New York.
High school boys basketball
Gouverneur 83, Salmon River 41
Malone 47, Saranac Lake 43
Chateaugay 45, Madrid-Waddington 33
High school girls basketball
Thousand Island 57, Lyme 23
High school girls hockey
Canton 2, Islanders 0
Malone 5, Saranac-Lake Placid 2
High school wrestling
General Brown 39, Copenhagen 33
South Jefferson 47, Watertown 24
Gouverneur 55, Canton 10
Malone 54, Massena 24