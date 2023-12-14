Most college sports action is on hold this week due to final exams. This means high school sports is taking center stage.

Here’s a look at Wednesday night’s high school sports action in Northern New York.

High school boys basketball

Gouverneur 83, Salmon River 41

Malone 47, Saranac Lake 43

Chateaugay 45, Madrid-Waddington 33

High school girls basketball

Thousand Island 57, Lyme 23

High school girls hockey

Canton 2, Islanders 0

Malone 5, Saranac-Lake Placid 2

High school wrestling

General Brown 39, Copenhagen 33

South Jefferson 47, Watertown 24

Gouverneur 55, Canton 10

Malone 54, Massena 24