We’re closing in on Christmas break and that means high school sports action is finishing the first half strong.
Let’s take a look at the Northern New York sports action for Wednesday night.
High school boys basketball
Belleville Henderson 63, LaFargeville 34
Colton-Pierrepont 48, Madrid-Waddington 37
Tupper Lake 80, Lisbon 53
High school girls basketball
LaFargeville 54, Thousand Islands 29
South Jefferson 34, Immaculate Heart 33
Sackets Harbor 45, Lyme 21
Malone 73, OFA 30
Gouverneur 63, Edwards-Knox 54
Harrisville 55, Potsdam 40
Hammond 59, Heuvelton 49
Chateaugay 67, Brushton-Moira 12
Madrid-Waddington 61, St. Regis Falls 15
High school boys hockey
Tupper Lake 4, Canton 3 (OT)
OFA 5, Potsdam 0
Massena 3, St. Lawrence Central 3 (OT/Tie)
High school wrestling
South Jefferson 38, Indian River 36
OFA 52, Massena 12
Canton 41, Malone 21
High school boys bowling
Indian River 6, Carthage
High school girls bowling
Carthage 4, Indian River 2
High school boys swimming
Indian River 67, Canton 55