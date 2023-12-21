We’re closing in on Christmas break and that means high school sports action is finishing the first half strong.

Let’s take a look at the Northern New York sports action for Wednesday night.

High school boys basketball

Belleville Henderson 63, LaFargeville 34

Colton-Pierrepont 48, Madrid-Waddington 37

Tupper Lake 80, Lisbon 53

High school girls basketball

LaFargeville 54, Thousand Islands 29

South Jefferson 34, Immaculate Heart 33

Sackets Harbor 45, Lyme 21

Malone 73, OFA 30

Gouverneur 63, Edwards-Knox 54

Harrisville 55, Potsdam 40

Hammond 59, Heuvelton 49

Chateaugay 67, Brushton-Moira 12

Madrid-Waddington 61, St. Regis Falls 15

High school boys hockey

Tupper Lake 4, Canton 3 (OT)

OFA 5, Potsdam 0

Massena 3, St. Lawrence Central 3 (OT/Tie)

High school wrestling

South Jefferson 38, Indian River 36

OFA 52, Massena 12

Canton 41, Malone 21

High school boys bowling

Indian River 6, Carthage

High school girls bowling

Carthage 4, Indian River 2

High school boys swimming

Indian River 67, Canton 55