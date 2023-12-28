School may be off for the Christmas and New Year’s break, but there was plenty of high school sports action.

Let’s take a look at the games played on Wednesday in Northern New York.

High school boys basketball

Baldwinsville 51, Watertown 48

Owego Apalachin 60, South Jefferson 53

Marcellus 61, General Brown 41

Delaware Academy 85, Beaver River 44

Gouverneur 64, Saranac Lake 43

Canton 74, Madrid-Waddington 21

Harrisville 63, Beekmantown 51

St. Lawrence Central 54, South Lewis 48

High school girls basketball

East Syracuse-Minoa 43, Watertown 39

General Brown 54, Edwards-Knox 41

Copenhagen 60, APW 35

Plattsburgh 57, OFA 42

Saranac Central 64, Malone 35

St. Lawrence Central 48, Harrisville 38 (OT)

Heuvelton 66, Brushton-Moira 25

High school boys hockey

OFA 5, Islanders 1

Potsdam 6, Ontario Bay 3

West Genesee 4, Massena 1