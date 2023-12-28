School may be off for the Christmas and New Year’s break, but there was plenty of high school sports action.
Let’s take a look at the games played on Wednesday in Northern New York.
High school boys basketball
Baldwinsville 51, Watertown 48
Owego Apalachin 60, South Jefferson 53
Marcellus 61, General Brown 41
Delaware Academy 85, Beaver River 44
Gouverneur 64, Saranac Lake 43
Canton 74, Madrid-Waddington 21
Harrisville 63, Beekmantown 51
St. Lawrence Central 54, South Lewis 48
High school girls basketball
East Syracuse-Minoa 43, Watertown 39
General Brown 54, Edwards-Knox 41
Copenhagen 60, APW 35
Plattsburgh 57, OFA 42
Saranac Central 64, Malone 35
St. Lawrence Central 48, Harrisville 38 (OT)
Heuvelton 66, Brushton-Moira 25
High school boys hockey
OFA 5, Islanders 1
Potsdam 6, Ontario Bay 3
West Genesee 4, Massena 1