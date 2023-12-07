It’s another day of winter sports in the north country. Basketball, hockey and wrestling were the main attractions.

Let’s take a look at Northern New York sports scoreboard for Wednesday night.

College men’s basketball

Jefferson CC 76, SUNY Broome 64

St. Lawrence 73, Clarkson 66

College women’s basketball

St. Lawrence 73, Clarkson 61

College women’s hockey

SUNY Canton 2, SUNY Cortland 1

High school boys basketball

Canton 63, Norwood-Norfolk 2

Malone 48, Heuvelton 45

Colton-Pierrepont 52, Parishville-Hopkinton 27

High school girls basketball

Indian River 69, Watertown 29

General Brown 56, South Jefferson 19

LaFargeville 54, Alexandria 31

Camden 38, Carthage 34

Lyme 24, Belleville Henderson 22

Massena 68, Salmon River 18

Chazy 50, Tupper Lake 11

Lisbon 70, OFA 21

High school boys hockey

Salmon River 5, Norwood-Norfolk 1

High school girls hockey

Canton 2, Potsdam 0

Malone 1, Islanders 0

High school wrestling

Carthage 44, South Jefferson 20

APW/Pulaski 50, Watertown 21

Gouverneur 66, Massena 6

OFA 42, Canton 29

High school volleyball

South Lewis 3, Sandy Creek 1