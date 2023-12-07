It’s another day of winter sports in the north country. Basketball, hockey and wrestling were the main attractions.
Let’s take a look at Northern New York sports scoreboard for Wednesday night.
College men’s basketball
Jefferson CC 76, SUNY Broome 64
St. Lawrence 73, Clarkson 66
College women’s basketball
St. Lawrence 73, Clarkson 61
College women’s hockey
SUNY Canton 2, SUNY Cortland 1
High school boys basketball
Canton 63, Norwood-Norfolk 2
Malone 48, Heuvelton 45
Colton-Pierrepont 52, Parishville-Hopkinton 27
High school girls basketball
Indian River 69, Watertown 29
General Brown 56, South Jefferson 19
LaFargeville 54, Alexandria 31
Camden 38, Carthage 34
Lyme 24, Belleville Henderson 22
Massena 68, Salmon River 18
Chazy 50, Tupper Lake 11
Lisbon 70, OFA 21
High school boys hockey
Salmon River 5, Norwood-Norfolk 1
High school girls hockey
Canton 2, Potsdam 0
Malone 1, Islanders 0
High school wrestling
Carthage 44, South Jefferson 20
APW/Pulaski 50, Watertown 21
Gouverneur 66, Massena 6
OFA 42, Canton 29
High school volleyball
South Lewis 3, Sandy Creek 1