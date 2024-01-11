Some games did get played despite the aftermath of Tuesday’s weather. However, the action was limited to St. Lawrence and Franklin counties.
Let’s take a look at the north country sports scoreboard for Wednesday night.
College men’s hockey
SUNY Potsdam 1, Southern New Hampshire 1 (OT/Tie)
High school girls basketball
Madrid-Waddington 39, Colton-Pierrepont 20
Malone 46, Chateaugay 33
High school boys hockey
Canton 4, OFA 1
Salmon River 3, St. Lawrence Central 2 (OT)
Massena 9, Potsdam 0
High school girls hockey
Canton 2, Oswego 1
Massena 2, Saranac Lake Placid 0
High school wrestling
Gouverneur 55, OFA 15
Canton 42, Malone 27