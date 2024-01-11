Some games did get played despite the aftermath of Tuesday’s weather. However, the action was limited to St. Lawrence and Franklin counties.

Let’s take a look at the north country sports scoreboard for Wednesday night.

College men’s hockey

SUNY Potsdam 1, Southern New Hampshire 1 (OT/Tie)

High school girls basketball

Madrid-Waddington 39, Colton-Pierrepont 20

Malone 46, Chateaugay 33

High school boys hockey

Canton 4, OFA 1

Salmon River 3, St. Lawrence Central 2 (OT)

Massena 9, Potsdam 0

High school girls hockey

Canton 2, Oswego 1

Massena 2, Saranac Lake Placid 0

High school wrestling

Gouverneur 55, OFA 15

Canton 42, Malone 27