Winter may have finally arrived in Northern New York, but the high school sports action is heating up with the start of 2024.
Let’s take a look at the sports scoreboard from Wednesday night.
High school boys basketball
Watertown 68, General Brown 50
Plattsburgh 65, Malone 49
Tupper Lake 85, Madrid-Waddington 37
Brushton-Moira 48, Peru 32
High school girls basketball
South Jefferson 52, Carthage 29
Copenhagen 59, Beaver River 33
Sackets Harbor 55, Sandy Creek 48
Hammond 66, Harrisville 28
Hermon-DeKalb 53, Madrid-Waddington 26
Edwards-Knox 35, Lisbon 32
Chateaugay 71, Colton-Pierrepont 17
High school wrestling
Indian River 51, South Lewis 16
South Jefferson 48, Lowville 28
Beaver River 51, Watertown 21 (Tuesday)
Gouverneur 49, Malone 18
Canton 41, Massena 18
High school volleyball
South Jefferson 3, Sandy Creek 1
High school boys hockey
St. Lawrence Central 4, Malone 1
High school boys swimming
Gouverneur 70, Canton 39
High school boys bowling
Beaver River 6, Carthage 0
High school girls bowling
Carthage 5, Beaver River 1