Winter may have finally arrived in Northern New York, but the high school sports action is heating up with the start of 2024.

Let’s take a look at the sports scoreboard from Wednesday night.

High school boys basketball

Watertown 68, General Brown 50

Plattsburgh 65, Malone 49

Tupper Lake 85, Madrid-Waddington 37

Brushton-Moira 48, Peru 32

High school girls basketball

South Jefferson 52, Carthage 29

Copenhagen 59, Beaver River 33

Sackets Harbor 55, Sandy Creek 48

Hammond 66, Harrisville 28

Hermon-DeKalb 53, Madrid-Waddington 26

Edwards-Knox 35, Lisbon 32

Chateaugay 71, Colton-Pierrepont 17

High school wrestling

Indian River 51, South Lewis 16

South Jefferson 48, Lowville 28

Beaver River 51, Watertown 21 (Tuesday)

Gouverneur 49, Malone 18

Canton 41, Massena 18

High school volleyball

South Jefferson 3, Sandy Creek 1

High school boys hockey

St. Lawrence Central 4, Malone 1

High school boys swimming

Gouverneur 70, Canton 39

High school boys bowling

Beaver River 6, Carthage 0

High school girls bowling

Carthage 5, Beaver River 1