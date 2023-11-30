Winter sports are underway in the north country and that’s including some of the first wrestling matches of the season.
Let’s take a look at the sports action for Wednesday night in Northern New York.
High school boys basketball
Lyme 36, Alexandria 29
Chateaugay 51, Chazy 33
High school girls basketball
Massena 52, Potsdam 30
Madrid-Waddington 52, Colton-Pierrepont 21
Heuvelton 47, St. Lawrence Central 39
Chateaugay 49, Chazy 18
Saranac Lake 57, St. Regis Falls 17
High school wrestling
South Jefferson 54, South Lewis 18
Lowville 42, Copenhagen 24