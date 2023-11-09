A number of fall sports are nearing the end of the season while winter sports are slowly getting underway in the north country.

Here’s a look at last night’s Northern New York scoreboard.

College women’s hockey

Clarkson 6, St. Lawrence 3

College men’s basketball

Clarkson 75, SUNY Plattsburgh 69

St. Lawrence 87, SUNY Potsdam 53

SUNY Canton 112, Paul Smith’s College 66

College women’s basketball

SUNY Plattsburgh 76, Clarkson 60

SUNY Canton 79, Bryant & Stratton, Syracuse 69

High school volleyball

Jamesville-DeWitt 3, Indian River 1

Westhill 3, OFA 0

Canton 3, Saranac Lake 0

Hamilton 3, Madrid-Waddington 0