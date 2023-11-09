A number of fall sports are nearing the end of the season while winter sports are slowly getting underway in the north country.
Here’s a look at last night’s Northern New York scoreboard.
College women’s hockey
Clarkson 6, St. Lawrence 3
College men’s basketball
Clarkson 75, SUNY Plattsburgh 69
St. Lawrence 87, SUNY Potsdam 53
SUNY Canton 112, Paul Smith’s College 66
College women’s basketball
SUNY Plattsburgh 76, Clarkson 60
SUNY Canton 79, Bryant & Stratton, Syracuse 69
High school volleyball
Jamesville-DeWitt 3, Indian River 1
Westhill 3, OFA 0
Canton 3, Saranac Lake 0
Hamilton 3, Madrid-Waddington 0