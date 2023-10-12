The end of the fall sports regular season is coming soon in the north country. Teams are scrambling for post-season spots and looking for positioning.
Let’s take a look at the college and high school sports scores for Wednesday night’s action in Northern New York.
College men’s soccer
SUNY Cortland 2, SUNY Plattsburgh 0
SUNY Canton 0, Keuka 0 (Tie)
College women’s soccer
SUNY Plattsburgh 1, SUNY Cortland 1 (Tie)
College women’s volleyball
William Smith 3, St. Lawrence 0
SUNY Plattsburgh 3, SUNY Potsdam 1
High school boys soccer
Carthage 5, Harrisville 0
Potsdam 2, Norwood-Norfolk 1
Brushton-Moira 2, Madrid-Waddington 0
Chateaugay 6, St. Regis Falls 1
High school girls soccer
Lowville 3, South Lewis 0
Beaver River 2, General Brown 0
Edwards-Knox 1, Harrisville 0
Lisbon 4, Hermon-DeKalb 0
Parishville-Hopkinton 1, Tupper Lake 0
Heuvelton, Hammond — postponed until Friday, October 13
High school volleyball
OFA 3, Tupper Lake 1
Potsdam 3, Brushton-Moira 0
Madrid-Waddington 3, Salmon River 2