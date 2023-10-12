The end of the fall sports regular season is coming soon in the north country. Teams are scrambling for post-season spots and looking for positioning.

Let’s take a look at the college and high school sports scores for Wednesday night’s action in Northern New York.

College men’s soccer

SUNY Cortland 2, SUNY Plattsburgh 0

SUNY Canton 0, Keuka 0 (Tie)

College women’s soccer

SUNY Plattsburgh 1, SUNY Cortland 1 (Tie)

College women’s volleyball

William Smith 3, St. Lawrence 0

SUNY Plattsburgh 3, SUNY Potsdam 1

High school boys soccer

Carthage 5, Harrisville 0

Potsdam 2, Norwood-Norfolk 1

Brushton-Moira 2, Madrid-Waddington 0

Chateaugay 6, St. Regis Falls 1

High school girls soccer

Lowville 3, South Lewis 0

Beaver River 2, General Brown 0

Edwards-Knox 1, Harrisville 0

Lisbon 4, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 1, Tupper Lake 0

Heuvelton, Hammond — postponed until Friday, October 13

High school volleyball

OFA 3, Tupper Lake 1

Potsdam 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Madrid-Waddington 3, Salmon River 2