Playoff time has arrived in Section 3 boys and girls soccer and local colleges are closing in on the end of fall sports.
Let’s take a look at the North Country sports scoreboard for Wednesday:
College men’s soccer
Fulton-Montgomery CC 2, Jefferson CC 1
Union 1, St. Lawrence 1
SUNY Potsdam 6, Paul Smith’s 0
College women’s soccer
Jefferson 4, Fulton-Montgomery 0
St. Lawrence 3, Utica 1
High school boys soccer
Holland Patent 1, General Brown 0
Lowville 4, Jordan-Elbridge 0
Westmoreland/Oriskany 7, Beaver River 1
Cooperstown 5, Thousand Islands 0
Utica Academy 3, South Lewis 0
Copenhagen 2, Old Forge 0
Lyme 7, Sackets Harbor 3
Mater Dei Academy 2, Belleville Henderson 1
St. Lawrence Central 1, Chateaugay 1
Colton-Pierrepont 6, Madrid-Waddington 1
Lisbon 3, Edwards-Knox 0
Heuvelton 3, Hermon-DeKalb 1
Parishville-Hopkinton 6, St. Regis Falls 0
High school girls soccer
Malone 1, Potsdam 0
Gouverneur 9, Norwood-Norfolk 0
Canton 3, OFA 0
Salmon River 4, Massena 3
Chateaugay 1, St. Lawrence Central 0