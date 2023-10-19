Playoff time has arrived in Section 3 boys and girls soccer and local colleges are closing in on the end of fall sports.

Let’s take a look at the North Country sports scoreboard for Wednesday:

College men’s soccer

Fulton-Montgomery CC 2, Jefferson CC 1

Union 1, St. Lawrence 1

SUNY Potsdam 6, Paul Smith’s 0

College women’s soccer

Jefferson 4, Fulton-Montgomery 0

St. Lawrence 3, Utica 1

High school boys soccer

Holland Patent 1, General Brown 0

Lowville 4, Jordan-Elbridge 0

Westmoreland/Oriskany 7, Beaver River 1

Cooperstown 5, Thousand Islands 0

Utica Academy 3, South Lewis 0

Copenhagen 2, Old Forge 0

Lyme 7, Sackets Harbor 3

Mater Dei Academy 2, Belleville Henderson 1

St. Lawrence Central 1, Chateaugay 1

Colton-Pierrepont 6, Madrid-Waddington 1

Lisbon 3, Edwards-Knox 0

Heuvelton 3, Hermon-DeKalb 1

Parishville-Hopkinton 6, St. Regis Falls 0

High school girls soccer

Malone 1, Potsdam 0

Gouverneur 9, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Canton 3, OFA 0

Salmon River 4, Massena 3

Chateaugay 1, St. Lawrence Central 0